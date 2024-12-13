Dubai: RTA warn motorists of traffic delays on major road due to construction works

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: KT file

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have warned motorists of expected delays on First Al Khail Street starting from Friday, December 13.

The authority said on Friday that drivers can expect delays on First Al Khail Street from Al Manara Street intersection towards Latifa Bint Hamdan Street.

RTA said that the delays are due to construction works.

It urged motorists to take alternate routes and depart early to reach their destination.