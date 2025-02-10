Dubai: RTA unveils new 'rail bus'; vehicle to carry 40 passengers per trip

Dubai is set to get an innovative mode of public transport — the Rail Bus, a completely 3D-printed vehicle made from recyclable materials, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Monday.

Still in development, the autonomous, solar-powered system is expected to revolutionise urban mobility in the emirate.

A model of the Rail Bus is currently on display at the World Government Summit 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah. With its striking gold and black exterior, the bus features two rows of orange seats and space for disabled passengers, ensuring accessibility for all. Each carriage has 22 seats and can accommodate 40 passengers.

Screens placed above the seats will give real-time live updates about the journey including the next stops, weather and time. Passenger safety instructions are put up on either side of the bus and there are control panels on both ends of the carriage.

Cost-effective, eco-friendly

With frequent and flexible routing, the bus will be integrated with other public transport systems to ensure a connected, efficient, and seamless mobility experience, particularly for first- and last-mile travel.

The low-cost system will run on elevated tracks, which are expected to be built around the emirate. Designed to go upto 100kmph, the bus will measure 2.9 meters in height and 11.5 meters in length and will be fully powered by solar energy and driven autonomously. The project aligns with Dubai's ambition to become the world's smartest city and supports key national strategies, including the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy, Dubai's Zero-Emissions Public Transport Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Self-Driving Transport Strategy 2030, which aims to transition 25 per cent of daily trips to autonomous journeys. With its lightweight, scalable 3D-printed structure, the Rail Bus minimises environmental impact while maximising efficiency. Although the launch date remains unconfirmed, the system is set to transform public transport and reinforce Dubai's reputation as a global leader in smart, sustainable mobility.