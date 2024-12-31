Dubai: RTA suspends some intercity bus lines until January 1, 2025

The authority provided commuters with alternate routes during the two-day period
Dubai's Road and Transport Authority will be suspending some intercity bus lines for a two day period, the authority announced on Tuesday.
The routes will be suspended from December 31, 2024 to January 1, 2025.
The affected lines are E100 which runs from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and E102 which runs from Al Jafiliya Bus Station.
Commuters have been asked to use E101, which runs from Ibn Battuta Bus Station, as an alternate bus route to ensure smoother travel.
