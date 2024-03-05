UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: RTA opens new junction on Al Wasl Road, cuts travel time to 30 seconds in busy area

Take note of the new left turn sign that is expected to ease traffic flow within the vicinity

by

A Staff Reporter
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Supplied photo
Supplied photo

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 1:51 PM

Last updated: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 2:02 PM

Dubai motorists who are driving around the busy areas of Al Wasl Road and Umm Suqeim Street can expect some relief as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completes an improvement project.

The RTA has opened a new junction at the intersection of Al Majasimi and Al Wasl Road, located between Umm Suqeim Street and Al Thanya Street, it was announced on Tuesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Besides the installation of signals to ease vehicles' movement, a new traffic stream was added at the intersection.

Now, left turns are facilitated from Al Majasimi Street onto Al Wasl Road, eliminating the need for a right turn onto Umm Suqeim Street, followed by a U-turn on Al Wasl Road.

This solution is expected to reduce traffic density at the intersection of Al Wasl Road with Umm Suqeim Street — two areas where several shops and schools are located. The project has cut the travel time from Umm Suqeim 3 northward to Al Wasl Road from three minutes to just 30 seconds.

Al Majasimi street was also widened from one to two lanes in each direction, doubling every lane's capacity from 1,200 to 2,400 vehicles per hour.

The completion of these works is part of RTA's Quick Traffic Improvements Plan 2024.

ALSO READ:

A Staff Reporter

More news from UAE