Dubai: RTA issues warning after Khaleej Times exposes deceptive Nol card scam

The Ajman resident wants to perform Umrah to express gratitude and seek blessings after the unexpected big win
The Road Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has issued a warning to customers and users of public transport and Nol cards regarding fraudulent marketing campaigns involving the sale of fake Nol cards.
This caution comes in the wake of a recent report by Khaleej Times, which uncovered deceptive websites mimicking the RTA's platform to defraud individuals seeking to top up their smart cards.
In a message on X, formerly twitter, it said: “RTA urges its valued customers, users of public transport and nol cards, to be careful not to deal with deceptive marketing campaigns that aim to exploit digital service users.”
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The RTA also highlighted concerns related to the sale of counterfeit Nol cards at nominal prices, deceptive practices in topping up credit, and the unauthorised collection of customer data.
“RTA strongly advises exercising caution and vigilance when dealing with such campaigns by using RTA services only, such as the website (rta.ae) ticket offices, vending machines and (RTA Dubai and nol pay) applications," it said.
Of late, a concerning trend has emerged, with several people experiencing significant financial losses due to counterfeit RTA websites. Among the recent victims is Dubai resident Mohammad Salman, who lost Dh1,051 to one such fraudulent website while attempting to recharge his Nol card with Dh10.
Compounding the issue is that the first four search results when Googling 'Nol recharge' are all deceptive websites. Clicking on these sites redirects users to spoofed landing pages, demanding sensitive information such as the Nol tag ID, email address, and recharge amount. Those who unwittingly follow through with the process are then led to confirm the payment, creating an illusion of legitimacy.
Salman, caught in a rush, admitted, “I didn’t see the amount as I was in a hurry and copied the OTP from the payment window.” Even upon realising that Dh1,051 had been deducted instead of Dh30, he initially believed he had mistakenly added extra credit to his smart card, stating, "I thought I wouldn't have to worry about topping my card for some time."
Cyber experts said the fact that deceptive platforms dominate search results underscores the need for heightened awareness and caution among users.
ALSO READ:
The Ajman resident wants to perform Umrah to express gratitude and seek blessings after the unexpected big win
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan praised them and thanked them for their efforts
Sheikh Mishary Alafasy is renowned for his beautiful recitation of the Holy Quran and inspires people through his voice and content
The visit came a day after talks on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet over Israel's war with Hamas
The organisers expect to fill the stadium to its capacity
The conglomerate has invested close to $1 billion in the country
The authority made the announcement in a post on X, and has asked relevant stakeholders to avoid such negative practices
Interested families who wish to take advantage of this unique opportunity need to send an email to the Consulate General of Pakistan