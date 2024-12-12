Dubai: RTA issues over 1,200 fines, impounds 77 delivery motorcycles for violating rules

Following a series of inspections recently targeting delivery motorcycles across Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued more than 1,200 fines.

The penalties were mainly for violations such as unsafe driving, failure to wear protective gear, and using motorcycles that did not meet technical standards.

The inspections, which took place in high-activity areas such as Hessa Street, Za'abeel Street, Jumeirah Street, Downtown, Mirdif, and Motor City, were part of a broader effort to ensure the safety and compliance of delivery services.

"The campaigns involved over 11,000 inspections of delivery drivers, vehicles, and facilities. As a result, 44 motorcycles were impounded for being unfit for use or having expired insurance and registration. Additionally, 33 electric bikes were seized for lacking the required permits from relevant authorities to operate on the road," said Saeed Al Ramsi, Director of Licensing Activities Monitoring at RTA's Licensing Agency.

"Common infractions included failing to comply with public safety requirements, such as wearing protective gear (helmets, gloves, reflective vests, and elbow and knee guards), operating delivery motorcycles without professional training certification, reckless or dangerous driving, and using motorcycles that do not meet approved technical standards," Saeed Al Ramsi added.

The RTA also conducted awareness workshops and safety campaigns during the inspections, targeting over 3,600 delivery drivers to promote compliance with motorcycle safety requirements.