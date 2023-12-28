Dubai: RTA announces free parking for New Year long weekend

Published: Thu 28 Dec 2023, 4:54 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Dec 2023, 5:05 PM

Motorists in Dubai will enjoy two days of free parking during the upcoming long weekend. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that public parking will be free on the first day of the new year — Monday, January 1, 2024. Paid parking is free to use on Sundays in Dubai.

Free parking does not apply to multi-level terminals. The parking tariff will be reactivated on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Residents will enjoy a three-day weekend to celebrate the new year. January 1 is a public holiday and falls on Monday. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, that’s a three-day break.

RTA service timings

Technical testing and customer service centres will be closed on January 1.

Dubai Metro: Red and Green lines will run from 8am on December 31, 2023, to 11.59pm on January 1, 2024.

Dubai Tram: From 9am on December 31, 2023, to 1am on January 2, 2024.

