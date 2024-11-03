Dubai roads see 3.5 million vehicles during the day as 10% increase in registered cars

The number of vehicles in Dubai during daytime hours has reached 3.5 million, according to official statistics revealed by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The emirate has recorded a 10 per cent increase in registered vehicles over the past two years, compared to a global average of 2-4 per cent.

Despite significant traffic volume growth, Dubai ranks high on the global journey time index, the RTA said.

“According to the 2023 TomTom Global Traffic Index, Dubai achieved a journey time of 12 minutes and 50 seconds for a 10km trip within the central business district, compared to 16 minutes and 50 seconds in Singapore, 19 in Montreal, 21 in Sydney, 22 in Berlin, and 36 in London,” the authority said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This came as Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reviewed the initiatives of the RTA to advance urban mobility and infrastructure. These include the Dh16-billion 2024-27 Main Roads Development Plan, which will add 22 projects that will benefit over 6 million people.

Latifa bint Hamdan Street

Set to commence next year, the project covers over 12km from its intersection with Al Khail Road to Emirates Road, encompassing more than 8km of bridges. Serving over one million residents, the project will add capacity for approximately 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and reduce travel time by 15-20 per cent.

The plan also includes the Meydan Road development project, benefiting around one million residents. It is expected to add capacity for 22,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and reduce travel time from Umm Suqeim Street to the extension of Meydan Street to just four minutes.

Al Mustaqbal Street

Development plans for Al Mustaqbal Street include the construction of bridges and tunnels totalling 6.2km that will boost road capacity from 9,000 to 12,000 vehicles per hour. It will also reduce travel time from eight minutes to a little over three, benefiting over half a million residents and visitors.

The RTA has awarded the contract for the Trade Centre Roundabout development project, which includes the construction of five bridges totalling 5km to ensure free-flowing traffic in all directions. The roundabout will be converted into a surface-level intersection controlled by traffic signals to improve traffic flow, reducing delays from 12 minutes to just 90 seconds.

Development plans for Umm Suqeim and Al Qudra Streets cover a 16km stretch from the Jumeirah Street intersection to Emirates Road. The project will involve the development of four intersections that will increase road capacity from 8,400 to 12,600 vehicles per hour and reduce travel time from 46 minutes to 11. Al Fay and Al Safa streets Al Fay Street Development Project extends from Al Khail Road at its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, passing through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street up to Emirates Road. This will provide additional capacity for approximately 64,400 vehicles per hour, benefiting around 600,000 residents. Al Safa Street development project stretches from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Wasl Road. The project will reduce travel time from 20 minutes to two, benefiting around 358,000 residents. ALSO READ: Dubai plans 'trackless trams' project in 8 locations across the emirate Dubai aims to reduce road accident fatalities per 100,000 residents 'I have to keep Dh200 more': Dubai residents worry about budget as Salik adds 2 toll gates