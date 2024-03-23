Dubai rains: Now, borrow umbrella for free using your nol card

Published: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 3:40 PM

Forgot to bring your umbrella on a rainy day in Dubai? The Roads and Transport Authority on Saturday announced the launch of a free umbrella service.

Now, commuters in the emirate will be able to borrow an umbrella free of cost using their nol cards.

The 'smart umbrella service' is currently available at Al Ghubaiba Bus and Metro station in a three-month test run.

After an evaluation, the RTA will consider expanding the service to other stations, said Khaled Al Awadhi, director for transportation systems at the authority's Public Transport Agency.

How it works

Inside the Al Ghubaiba Bus or Metro station, commuters will find a screen and a box stand where the umbrellas are kept. It is labelled as: UmbraCity, Umbrella Sharing Network.

Tap your nol card on the machine attached to the screen.

Launched in partnership with Canadian company UmbraCity, the project is designed to enhance the walkability of Dubai and provide the public with a convenient and sustainable way to shield themselves from the sun and rain.

“By encouraging the use of smart umbrellas — which are ‘free of cost’ when leased using nol card — the RTA and UmbraCity are contributing to the creation of vibrant, healthy, and inclusive communities across Dubai," Al Awadhi said.

This service particularly seeks to support the emirate's goal of developing a '20-minute city' where residents can access their daily needs within a 20-minute walk or bike ride.

“This collaboration reflects our mutual dedication to advancing sustainable urban mobility and enhancing the liveability of cities," said Amir Entezari, CEO of UmbraCity.

