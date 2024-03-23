Dubai rains: Now, borrow umbrella for free using your nol card

Employers must get a healthcare package for their workers while issuing or renewing their residency permits
Forgot to bring your umbrella on a rainy day in Dubai? The Roads and Transport Authority on Saturday announced the launch of a free umbrella service.
Now, commuters in the emirate will be able to borrow an umbrella free of cost using their nol cards.
The 'smart umbrella service' is currently available at Al Ghubaiba Bus and Metro station in a three-month test run.
After an evaluation, the RTA will consider expanding the service to other stations, said Khaled Al Awadhi, director for transportation systems at the authority's Public Transport Agency.
Launched in partnership with Canadian company UmbraCity, the project is designed to enhance the walkability of Dubai and provide the public with a convenient and sustainable way to shield themselves from the sun and rain.
“By encouraging the use of smart umbrellas — which are ‘free of cost’ when leased using nol card — the RTA and UmbraCity are contributing to the creation of vibrant, healthy, and inclusive communities across Dubai," Al Awadhi said.
This service particularly seeks to support the emirate's goal of developing a '20-minute city' where residents can access their daily needs within a 20-minute walk or bike ride.
“This collaboration reflects our mutual dedication to advancing sustainable urban mobility and enhancing the liveability of cities," said Amir Entezari, CEO of UmbraCity.
