Dubai Police warn of traffic accident on Airport Road

The authority urged motorists to exercise extra caution while driving in the area
Dubai Police put out an alert on Friday informing motorists of an accident on the city's Airport Road.
The authority took to X to alert drivers of the accident that took place on the bridge heading towards Al Khawaneej.
Dubai Police have urged motorists to exercise extra caution while driving in the area.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Earlier in the day, Dubai Police took to X to urge motorists to avoid using roads leading to or from the airport as peak travel period begins in Dubai today.
This year, more than 5.2 million guests are projected to travel through DXB between December 13 and 31, authorities said on Thursday.
In an advisory on X, Dubai Police said, "Drivers using the roads to Dubai Airports and Airport Road are encouraged to consider alternative routes to help ease traffic and ensure a smoother journey for departing and arriving travellers."
ALSO READ: