Dubai Police warn of accident on E311; traffic delays expected

Dubai Police put out an alert on Monday informing motorists of an accident on the city's Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed (SMBZ) Road.

The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident on SMBZ, also known as E311, heading towards Abu Dhabi.

The accident occurred on the road after Dubai-Al Ain Bridge, and motorists can expect traffic congestion due to the accident.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.