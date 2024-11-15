Dubai Police warn of accident on E311; motorists advised of traffic jam

Dubai Police put out an alert on Friday informing motorists of an accident on the city's Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed (SMBZ) Road.

The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident on SMBZ, also known as E311, heading towards Sharjah.

The accident occurred on the road after City Centre Mirdif bridge, and motorists can expect traffic congestion due to the accident.

Dubai Police have asked motorists to be extra cautious.