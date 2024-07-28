Dubai Police issue safety tips to handle tyre burst while driving

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 4:21 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 4:39 PM

The intense soaring temperature in the UAE during summer puts drivers at risk for accidents. With temperatures soaring beyond 50 degrees Celsius this summer, flat tyres and tyre bursts are to be expected during this period.

Tyres may often burst due to multiple reasons ranging from heat pressure, overloading, damage and inflation to the age and quality of the tyre.

How, then, should motorists handle a tyre burst while driving?

Dubai Police have issued safety tips and guidelines that motorists should do in case their tyres burst while driving: These are:

Maintain a firm grip on the steering wheel.

Apply brakes gradually to avoid swerving.

Lift your foot off the accelerator gradually.

Check for clear road conditions on your right, then steer your vehicle towards the roadside.

Gradually reduce your speed by lightly applying the brakes until you come to a full stop.

Turn on the emergency lights.

It is also worth noting that besides the heat pressure causing tyre blowout, tyres could also be prone to failure due to lack of checks, which is why it is important to do a full vehicle check-up especially during this summer. To encourage motorists to have their vehicles checked, Dubai Police is offering a free car inspection service until the end of August. All private car owners can benefit from this service by visiting AutoPro centres located across the UAE.