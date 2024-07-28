Dubai Police issue safety tips to handle tyre burst while driving

The young motorist was immediately identified and summoned; his vehicle was also seized
The intense soaring temperature in the UAE during summer puts drivers at risk for accidents. With temperatures soaring beyond 50 degrees Celsius this summer, flat tyres and tyre bursts are to be expected during this period.
Tyres may often burst due to multiple reasons ranging from heat pressure, overloading, damage and inflation to the age and quality of the tyre.
How, then, should motorists handle a tyre burst while driving?
Dubai Police have issued safety tips and guidelines that motorists should do in case their tyres burst while driving: These are:
It is also worth noting that besides the heat pressure causing tyre blowout, tyres could also be prone to failure due to lack of checks, which is why it is important to do a full vehicle check-up especially during this summer. To encourage motorists to have their vehicles checked, Dubai Police is offering a free car inspection service until the end of August. All private car owners can benefit from this service by visiting AutoPro centres located across the UAE.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Police also warned motorists to watch out for tyre bursts after 22 traffic accidents were recorded in 2023. They also list of six items that are susceptible to catching fire if left in a car during the heat months.
