Dubai: Passenger collapses on packed Metro; here's what to do during emergency

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 2:21 PM

A routine metro ride turned eventful for a Dubai Metro commuter when a fellow passenger had a seizure and fell inside the coach shortly after departing from Business Bay station with the next stop scheduled at Onpassive.

Opting to remain anonymous, the UAE resident recounted that the incident took place about 10 days ago on a packed train. After a passenger collapsed, several riders immediately rushed to assist.

Since it was a longer stretch between stations, many commuters were anxious for the unwell passenger. Although unaware of the proper protocol, some passengers pushed the emergency button to alert metro staff and offered water to drink.

"We didn't know what to do and pressed the emergency button. We were worried for the person," the expat said. "I'd like to know if the emergency button is meant to notify staff that immediate assistance is required or if emergency attention is only provided at the next station."

Just as the train arrived at Onpassive, the passenger regained consciousness, much to the relief of his fellow commuters. He then disembarked at the station. Metro staff also came and inquired if any emergency assistance was required.

Khaleej Times contacted Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) to seek clarification on the emergency procedures within the metro system and the protocol commuters should follow.

According to the email statement, if a passenger is not feeling well and requires special assistance, fellow passengers may contact the station staff, and they will be ready to provide the needed assistance.

Passengers can report any emergency using the Emergency Call Box (ECB) installed on each Dubai Metro trains. Although there is no first aid kit inside the trains, the attendants on board are fully trained to handle all kinds of emergency situations.