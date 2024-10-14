Dubai: Parking spaces full at Centrepoint Metro station as Gitex begins

Parking spaces at Dubai's Centrepoint Metro Station have reached their full capacity, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Monday.

This comes as Gitex 2024 kicked off today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Residents and visitors have been advised to use alternate parking options, such as Jebal Ali or Etisalat by e& metro stations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

They have also been urged to use public transport to reach the exhibition.

Gitex, an annual tech and start-up event, is taking place across two venues in Dubai – at DWTC (October 14-18) and Dubai Harbour (October 13-16). Authorities assured that security and traffic plans have been put in place to ensure the flow of people and traffic.