Dubai: Now, you can share minibus rides as RTA launches pooling initiative

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently rolled out Bus Pooling initiative enabling passengers to share minibus rides through a booking system on smart apps. This initiative aims to provide residents and visitors with a convenient, fast, and innovative transportation solution.

To deliver advanced and reliable transportation services to wide range of users, RTA has partnered with three specialised companies to provide this service using minibuses with competitive, dynamic fares.

The scope of this initiative is expected to expand in the future to cover additional routes and areas.

The service will cover various areas of Dubai, offering routes that cater to passenger needs. Additionally, the service provides passengers with options for single trips or weekly and monthly subscriptions.

“The service operates without fixed routes unlike public buses. Initially, it will be available in Deira, connecting to central business districts such as Business Bay, Dubai Mall, Mirdif, and Dubai Festival City. The plan is to gradually expand the service to cover all parts of the emirate,” Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said.