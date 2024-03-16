Dubai: Now, get free ticket to iconic museum by showing marine transport receipt

New technology eliminates the chances of human error or bias, setting it apart from conventional testing methods
Are you taking the Dubai Ferry or planning to ride a water taxi or an abra? Keep the receipt as it can get you a free ticket to a popular attraction in Dubai.
The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday announced a new offer for commuters. Those buying a ticket to Al Shindagha Museum can get a second pass for free by showing a marine transport receipt, the RTA said.
The promo is valid for both online and in-station marine ticket purchases, it added.
Al Shindagha Museum — the UAE's largest heritage museum — is home to 80 historic houses and 22 pavilions. It offers a glimpse into the traditional Emirati lifestyle and the rich cultural heritage of the region, with exhibits that date back to the 1800s.
ALSO READ:
New technology eliminates the chances of human error or bias, setting it apart from conventional testing methods
Though her family was surprised by her career shift, they provided unwavering support
A cultural delicacy that has been carried down from generations, 'Ara'een' and 'Faq'a' mushrooms have begun sprouting
Made around 1978, the luxury watch features UAE's coat of arms and Dubai Ruler's Arabic signature, who was at the time the Minister of Defence
He received the invite after KT reported his quest and, now, finally has a photograph of every landmark that appears on the UAE's currency notes
‘Preferred countries are those offering visa on-arrival or quick e-visas to UAE residents’
Sheikh Mohammed paid a heartfelt homage to the late businessman, calling him the 'pioneer of business in the Emirates'
In breach of food regulations, they were found selling imported meat falsely labelled as local produce