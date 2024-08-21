Dubai: No more bus-only lane in Al Quoz area?

KT Photos: Angel Tesorero

The solid yellow lines marking a dedicated bus lane along First Al Khail Street in Al Quoz, have been replaced by regular broken white lanes, motorists have informed Khaleej Times.

Pictures taken on Tuesday show no more bus lane and private vehicles have taken over it. But signage warning motorists of Dh600 penalty have not yet been removed. Khaleej Times has sought the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) for a comment.

The erstwhile dedicated bus lane was only in one direction — starting from Al Quoz Bus Station all the way to the bowling centre heading towards Zaa’beel, crossing Al Meydan Road. It did not have, however, the distinctive bright red markings and solid yellow lines found on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road, Naif Street, and Al Ghubaiba Road.

In a statement back in June, RTA told Khaleej Times: “The yellow lane is temporary and there is ongoing study to make a final decision to utilise this bus lane. The bus lanes were created during the Metro closures (following heavy rains on April 16) for transporting those affected between Metro stations.

Dedicated bus lanes

Motorists caught using the dedicated bus lanes will get a fine of Dh600. A solid yellow line means no passing – the motorist should not drive to the left or right side of this line. A broken yellow line means a driver may cross this to change lane or overtake another vehicle and a motorist must not cross if they are on the side of the solid line.

The erstwhile bus lane along First Al Khail Street has broken yellow lines to give way to motorists who are turning right to Latifa bint Hamdan Streeet towards Al Khail Road, or those taking the service road near the Galadari office.

Putting up dedicated bus lanes is seen by commuters and road safety experts as a boost to the reliability of public bus transport in Dubai.