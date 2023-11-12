Dubai: New road project to slash travel time by up to 70% in key corridors

Motorists are advised to plan their trips in advance and follow alternative routes
A new road improvement project will ease traffic in Dubai and slash travel time by up to 70 per cent in key corridors, including towards Sharjah. The Garn Al Sabkha-Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed roads intersection improvement project will see four bridges that span nearly 3km constructed. The project is now 50 per cent complete, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday.
The project is part of a wider plan to upgrade Garn Al Sabkha Street, which links Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed roads. The plan will ensure seamless traffic flow between the two highways and First Al Khail and Al Asayel streets.
Once opened, the project will cut down journey time by 40 per cent for traffic heading from Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road towards Al Qusais and Sharjah.
“It will slash the peak-hour journey times from 20 minutes to just 12. It will also diminish the journey time by 70 per cent — from 21 minutes to seven — for traffic going from Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road to Al Yalayis Road towards Jebel Ali Port,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA.
