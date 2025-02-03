Dubai: New parking fees, timings announced by Parkin for zone F

Paid parking tariffs across zone F areas in Dubai have been increased, as per a recent announcement by Parkin PJSC, the largest operator of paid public parking facilities in Dubai.

The new fees, implemented on February 1, apply to all zone F parking slots. These include areas like Al Sufouh 2, The Knowledge Village, Dubai Media City, and Dubai Internet City.

The paid parking times in this zone have also been increased from 8am to 10pm, compared to the previous paid duration of 8am to 6pm.

The new rates are as follows:

30 minutes - Dh2

1 hour - Dh4

2 hours - Dh8

3 hours - Dh12

4 hours - Dh16

5 hours - Dh20

6 hours - Dh24

7 hours - Dh28

24 hours - Dh32

This tariff and time increase comes after the announcement of the Variable Parking Tariff Policy, scheduled to be implemented by the end of March 2025. The new policy sets parking fees at Dh6 per hour for premium parking spaces and Dh4 per hour for other public paid parking spaces during morning peak hours (8am to 10am) and evening peak hours (4pm to 8pm).

The tariffs will remain unchanged during off-peak hours, from 10am to 4pm, and from 8pm to 10pm. Parking will be free at night, from 10pm to 8am, and all day on Sundays.