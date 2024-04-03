Dubai: New junction to help Metro users skip train change at Jabal Ali station

Published: Wed 3 Apr 2024, 5:54 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Apr 2024, 7:07 PM

Dubai Metro Red Line will operate a Y junction (meeting point of three railways) beginning April 15 to eliminate the need for passengers to interchange at Jabal Ali metro station, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday.

This means that commuters from Centrepoint to UAE Exchange and vice versa will no longer need to go down and change trains at Jabal Ali Interchange Station.

Hassan Al Mutawa, RTA director of rail operation, explained: "Passengers would no longer need to interchange/ swap at Jabal Ali metro station. Commuters travelling from Ibn Battuta station to UAE Exchange can now benefit from a direct journey, while those heading to The Gardens, Al Furjan, or Expo 2020 can conveniently board a train directly to their destination."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Currently, passengers coming from Centrepoint and heading towards UAE Exchange must take another train at Jabal Ali metro station to reach their final destination. Similarly, trips originating from Expo 2020 and UAE Exchange will terminate at Centrepoint, streamlining the commuting process for passengers.

Direct journey

From April 15, trains will operate alternately – one goes direct and terminates at Expo 2020 and another at UAE Exchange. This new system (Y junction) will ensure a "seamless journey from Centrepoint directly to UAE Exchange Station and Expo 2020 Station without the hassle of switching trains at Jabal Ali Station," RTA noted.

Al Mutawa said the enhancements were made "based on studies indicating a consistent rise in the ridership of Metro Red Line. The upgrade demonstrates RTA's commitment to improving public transport journey experience."

He added: "(The new system) would greatly reduce station crowds and waiting times, improving the passenger journey experience. Additionally, the initiative would save energy because of the lower number of train kilometres, reduced power consumption during runs, and fewer trains required to run."

Guiding passengers

To avoid confusion, RTA noted, "There will be additional staff deployed to guide and educate the passengers before and after the implementation for a few weeks.

Additionally, terminal station information would be prominently displayed on passenger digital Information screens and repeatedly announced upon train arrivals and departures. "We are confident that the improvement will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our commuters," Al Mutawa added.

ALSO READ: