Dubai: New access road to Dragon Mart to now reduce congestion on major highway

A new two-lane access road to Dubai's Dragon Mart will now reduce congestion on the city's key highway.
The Roads and Transport Authority announced the introduction of the entrance from Ras Al Khor Road towards Dubai International City and Dragon Mart.
The new route is expected to better distribute traffic density at Exit 38 and is part of the authority's wider efforts to ensure smoother traffic flow in Dubai and provide ultimate comfort for resident.
