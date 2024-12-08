Dubai: New 3-lane bridge to ease traffic flow between Sheikh Rashid Road, Infinity Bridge

Photos: RTA

A new three-lane bridge linking Sheikh Rashid Road to Infinity Bridge was opened, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday.

The bridge marks "a significant achievement in Phase 4 of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, which spans Sheikh Rashid Road from Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street intersection to Falcon Interchange on Al Mina Street, covering a total length of 4.8 km," RTA said in a statement.

The project also includes the construction of three bridges with a combined length of 3.1 km, capable of accommodating 19,400 vehicles per hour across all lanes.

RTA announced that 71% of the project has been completed. A second bridge on Sheikh Rashid Road, linking Al Mina Intersection to Sheikh Rashid Road intersection with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, is set to open in the first half of January.

“The project aims to keep pace with the ongoing development in the area along the corridor, addressing the requirements of urban and population growth," said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

"The new bridge enhances traffic flow from Sheikh Rashid Road to Infinity Bridge, starting at Sheikh Rashid Road intersection with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, continuing through to the intersection of Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street with Al Mina Street, and onward to Infinity Bridge,” he added.

Three bridges The first bridge, which measures 1,335 metres in length with three lanes in each direction, enhances traffic flow between Sheikh Rashid Road and Falcon Interchange, with a capacity of 10,800 vehicles per hour in both directions. The second bridge spans 780 metres with three lanes, serving traffic from Falcon Interchange towards Al Wasl Road, with a capacity of 5,400 vehicles per hour. The third bridge, 985 metres long with two lanes, facilitates traffic from Jumeirah Street to Al Mina Street heading towards Falcon Interchange, with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour. "The project includes the development of 4.8 kilometres of roads, improvements to surface intersections on Jumeirah Street, Al Mina Street, and Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, as well as the construction of two pedestrian bridges, one on Sheikh Rashid Road and the other on Al Mina Street. It also includes installation of street lighting, traffic systems, a rainwater drainage network, and an irrigation system," said Al Tayer.