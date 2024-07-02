Dubai motorists can now renew licence, registration through mobile phones

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 4:15 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 5:18 PM

Some motorists can now renew their driving licence and vehicle registration through their mobile phones, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday, July 2.

Samsung users can now add their vehicle registration and driving license information directly to their Samsung Wallet through the RTA app.

The authority released a new version of its official app in May, offering users a simplified and easier way to access its services.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

RTA noted the “integration eliminates the need for multiple apps and provides a centralized platform for managing important transportation-related documents.”

The new version of the RTA app has a personalised dashboard, consolidating services into one screen for seamless and convenient navigation. This one-window solution makes it easier for users to renew their vehicle and driving licence, as well as buy parking tickets with no hassle.

Meera Al Shaikh, director of Smart Services at RTA, assured all data are “maintained to the highest standards of security and privacy, underscoring the commitment of both RTA and Samsung to safeguarding user trust.”

“Through smartphones, we will revolutionise urban mobility and progress towards a digital future, aligning with Dubai's vision of becoming the smartest city in the world,” she continued.