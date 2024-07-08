E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Metro services disrupted towards Centrepoint station due to technical snag

The Centrepoint route includes interchange stations like Union and Burjuman that go towards the Green Line

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 7:52 PM

Last updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 8:04 PM

Metro services were disrupted towards Centrepoint station on Monday evening during peak hour, as per eyewitnesses.

Commuters were asked to step out of trains going towards the Centrepoint side, while those waiting on Red Line metro stations like Onpassive, were not allowed to get inside trains.


Khaleej Times is still waiting for a response from authorities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Announcements at the DMCC metro station informed commuters of the situation. "Train services are experiencing delays on the red line. Please listen for further announcements."

As per eyewitnesses, no train schedule was displayed on screens near the information desk.

E.G, a Dubai resident heading back from work, was told by the metro staff that they were not sure how long the halt would last for.

For travellers who are required to switch to the Green Line, the Centrepoint route is a key course as it includes interchange stations like Union and Burjuman that go towards Green Line stations like Etisalat and Creek.

Stations like Business Bay, Dubai Mall, Financial Centre, Emirates Towers, World Trade Centre, Max, ADCB, Burjuman, Union, Rigga etc. fall in this route.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE