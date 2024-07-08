Dubai: Metro services disrupted towards Centrepoint station due to technical snag

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 7:52 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 8:04 PM

Metro services were disrupted towards Centrepoint station on Monday evening during peak hour, as per eyewitnesses.

Commuters were asked to step out of trains going towards the Centrepoint side, while those waiting on Red Line metro stations like Onpassive, were not allowed to get inside trains.

Khaleej Times is still waiting for a response from authorities.

Announcements at the DMCC metro station informed commuters of the situation. "Train services are experiencing delays on the red line. Please listen for further announcements."

As per eyewitnesses, no train schedule was displayed on screens near the information desk.