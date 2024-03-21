Dubai Metro riders can now recharge Nol cards with digital payments after ticket machine upgrade

Photos: Supplied

Dubai Metro riders can now recharge their Nol cards with digital payments after the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completed the upgrade of Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) across stations.

The RTA completed the upgrade of 165 out of the 262 TVMs across metro stations, which enables digital payment transactions for recharging Nol card balance, cutting the transaction time by 40%.

These devices will also return change in the form of paper or coin currency.

Hassan Al Mutawa, Director of Rail Operations at the Rail Agency, RTA, said: “The renovated TVMs have a stylish design and distinct colours to help customers spot them easily at each station.

These devices reduce transaction processing time by 40%, ensuring passengers have a smooth and comfortable experience. As part of the upgrades made to the TVMs at the Red and Green Lines Dubai Metro stations, the machines can handle both banknotes and coins, which meets customers' needs. Riders can also now complete Nol card recharging process much faster, which reduces waiting time at TVMs.

“This initiative stems from RTA's ambitious vision as ‘The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility’, confirming its commitment towards customer satisfaction. RTA’s commitment to innovation is evident from the continuous efforts made to enhance efficiency and adopt advanced approaches to provide better services to riders,” added Al Mutawa.

Al Mutawa further said: “RTA aims to achieve customers' happiness by reducing transaction processing times and enhancing accessibility. RTA strongly focuses on financial sustainability and operational efficiency, with a key objective being the secure digitisation of services. To encourage customers to adopt digital payments, RTA plans to increase the current 20% segment of Nol users adopting digital methods in the Dubai Metro. This will reduce the logistic services associated with cash handling.

“Dubai Metro is a step towards a future that prioritises convenient and sustainable transportation. RTA is committed to offering top-notch services that cater to the changing requirements of its diverse passengers,” concluded Al Mutawa.

