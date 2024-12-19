Dubai Metro Blue Line to start operations on September 9, 2029, RTA announces

The highly anticipated Dubai Metro Blue Line Project is expected to start operations on 9-9-2029, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday.

The transport authority has awarded a Dh20.5-billion contract to three prominent Turkish and Chinese companies — Mapa, Limak, and CRRC — for the project's construction.

Nine is a distinctive number in the Dubai Metro's history and the Blue Line's opening date comes as an ode to nostalgia. Remember? The Dubai Metro opened at exactly in the 9th second of the 9th minute at 9pm on 9-9-2009. The Blue Line's rollout will be coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the Dubai Metro.

The project, spanning 30 kilometres and including 14 stations, will have 28 trains in its network. It is expected to carry 200,000 riders in 2030 and see a rise to 320,000 passengers by 2040.

The transport network will carry 46,000 passengers per hour in both directions and is expected to reduce traffic congestion on the routes it serves by 20 per cent.

It will provide connectivity between Dubai International Airport and key urban areas along the line, with travel times ranging between 10 and 25 minutes. The nine key areas include Mirdif, Al Warqa, International City 1 and 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai Festival City.

Back in July, some Dubai residents expressed their relief over the new project while speaking to Khaleej Times, and about how it will help in cutting costs and saving up.

The new line is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to create a '20-minute city’, a transit-oriented approach where residents will have about 80 per cent of essential services they need within a 20-minute journey time.

New sleek design

The new metro stations on the Blue Line will showcase a sleek, futuristic design, in contrast to the fully-enclosed stations that are currently in use in the Red and Green Lines.

The upcoming stations' design will feature a smooth, curved structure with the main platform enclosed by a large, oval-shaped design that arches over the tracks. The side structures, which house the exits on either side, boast a modern, symmetrical aesthetic with curved designs.