Dubai launches pilot operation of AI-assisted traffic inspection

The authorities have started using AI last year to monitor and track the performance of thousands of public utility vehicles and their drivers

Screengrabs RTA video
Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 6:49 PM

Last updated: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 6:51 PM

A pilot operation for Artificial Intelligence(AI) - assisted automated detection of damage to the right-of-way on Dubai's roads has been launched by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

In a social media post, the Authority also mentioned that the operation also includes the inspection of traffic diversions.


Watch the video below, as shared by RTA on X:


Dubai authorities have started using artificial intelligence (AI) last year to monitor and track the performance of thousands of public utility vehicles and their drivers.

As many as 7,200 vehicles — including taxis, limousines, school buses, commercial buses and delivery bikes — and 14,500 drivers are now covered by the smart system, according to the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), an arm of the RTA.

With the DTC control centre's AI capabilities, it can easily gauge public transport demand and help the authority determine which areas are in need of taxis and public vehicles, according to Ammar Al Braiki, director of fleet operations at the DTC.

AI technologies

RTA manages traffic in the emirate through the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) Center at Al Barsha, one of the largest and most sophisticated traffic control centres globally. The centre employs innovative technologies and traffic management systems to meet Dubai's expansion and make it one of the world's leading cities in ITS, alongside Singapore and Seoul.

The Dubai ITS Centre is a crucial hub for managing traffic in Dubai. It has an integrated technology platform which uses artificial intelligence, big data, the Internet of Things, advanced communication systems, and various monitoring devices to provide smart services and gather important information.

The centre oversees Dubai's current and future road networks and features an advanced traffic control system called "iTraffic," enhanced by AI technologies and big data analysis tools to support decision-making.

AI-based systems

Alongside Dubai, Abu Dhabi also uses AI-based systems to assess crash data to improve road infrastructure and accident response times and detect traffic violations.

The authorities also revealed that they have succeeded in applying AI systems to enhance traffic safety for road users.

According to the police, the use of smart technologies such as AI has helped significantly reduce offences in the capital and made the roads safer owing to swift emergency response.

Abu Dhabi Police introduced the Safe City Project using AI almost four years ago. The force uses these cutting-edge technologies and the latest development in robotics and AI in all areas of operations.

Web Desk

