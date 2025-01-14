Dubai improves 8 marine stations with night lighting, audio assistance for trip schedules

Photos: Supplied

Eight marine transport stations across Dubai have been successfully upgraded, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Monday.

“The scope of work involved upgrading the infrastructure of marine transport stations, including improved night-time lighting, the provision of handrails/handgrips, and enhanced flooring with safety and security markings in compliance with maritime standards," said Khalaf Belghuzooz Al Zarooni, director of Marine Transport at the Public Transport Agency, RTA.

He highlighted that the upgrades focused on ensuring better connectivity between facilities, docks, and open spaces, with a special emphasis on safe and independent mobility for People of Determination and other members in the community.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Additionally, audio enhancements such as loudspeakers were introduced to assist individuals with hearing challenges in obtaining direct information about schedules and marine transport trips,” he added.

Khalaf Belghuzooz Al Zarooni

The enhancements, completed in 2024, aim to improve both functionality and accessibility for all passengers including People of Determination.

The authority said that project was in line with the Dubai Universal Design Code for an Accessible Environment for People of Determination. This initiative is part of Dubai's broader vision to create a city that is fully accessible and inclusive, offering tailored services for People of Determination.