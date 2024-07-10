Dubai: Get free ice cream at 2 Metro stations today

The 8,600sqm centre is the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation, and return facility in the region
Taking the Dubai Metro today? Don't miss the free ice cream.
The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is giving away ice cream in cones at two Metro stations today, July 10, and tomorrow, July 11.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Among the flavours you could get are: Chocolate, cookies and cream, butterscotch, cotton candy, and vanilla, based on the teaser video that the authority shared on Tuesday.
Here's where you can get one:
Free ice cream has been on trend in the Emirates today as summer heat peaks, with temperatures hitting a new high of 50.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
Workers and delivery riders, in particular, get to grab some popsicles and cold drinks every day from ice cream trucks run by volunteers.
ALSO READ:
The 8,600sqm centre is the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation, and return facility in the region
The project aims to meet growing air traffic demands, enhance capacity
The penalties change according to the number of times the offence has been committed
The estimated cost of the project is $10 billion and it would have about 25 tram stations
Doctors said ‘changes in weather pattern’ could be one of the reasons behind this
Last week, the students received a call from the Dubai Media Office, informing them that the royal gift had been dispatched to them
Apart from competing in international basketball leagues, the sports team aims to help grow and develop the game and its fan base in the region
The Authority of Social Contribution (Ma’an) is hopeful that these initiatives will bring life-changing impacts