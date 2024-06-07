Dubai: Free car repairs granted to 400 drivers in police initiative

Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: File

About 400 motorists, including senior citizens, people of determination, and pregnant women, have benefited from the free car repair service under the ‘On-the-Go’ initiative by Dubai Police, authorities said on Friday, June 7.

The initiative, launched early this year, is available at 138 petrol stations across Dubai to provide police and emergency services to residents.

Captain Majid bin Saeed Al Kaabi, head of the "On-the-Go" initiative, said “since launch it has generated 1,679 reports of minor traffic accidents submitted by the public at petrol stations across the emirate; 496 reports were filed against unknown parties involved damaging a vehicle; 265 cars repaired; 129 reports were registered through Police Eye service; and 996 lost items were returned to their owners.”

These are on top of the 395 individuals who benefited from the free car repair service.

For the initiative, Dubai Police partnered with petrol companies Emirates National Oil Company (Enoc), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Emarat to provide services, including reports of minor traffic accidents, lost and found service and car repair service.