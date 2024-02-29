Dubai: E-scooters banned inside Metro, tram from tomorrow

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 10:48 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 10:50 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday announced a ban on e-scooters inside the Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram.

The ban comes into effect from Friday, March 1, 2024.

To ensure your safety and that of others, the use of e-scooters inside Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram will be prohibited, starting Friday, March 1, 2024, the authority said in a post on X.

