UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: E-scooters banned inside Metro, tram from tomorrow

Many public transport users use the vehicle as a mode of transport for the last mile

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 10:48 PM

Last updated: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 10:50 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday announced a ban on e-scooters inside the Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram.

The ban comes into effect from Friday, March 1, 2024.

To ensure your safety and that of others, the use of e-scooters inside Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram will be prohibited, starting Friday, March 1, 2024, the authority said in a post on X.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE