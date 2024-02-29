Dubai: E-scooters banned inside Metro, tram from tomorrow

Emirati Ahmed Al Shehhi possesses a diverse background in various air sports and has accumulated a wealth of experience in navigating the skies
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday announced a ban on e-scooters inside the Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram.
The ban comes into effect from Friday, March 1, 2024.
To ensure your safety and that of others, the use of e-scooters inside Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram will be prohibited, starting Friday, March 1, 2024, the authority said in a post on X.
