Dubai drivers save '50 minutes daily', enjoy lower fuel costs as Al Khail Road bridges open

The recent opening of five new bridges on Al Khail Road has been a game-changer for many Dubai residents, significantly reducing commute times and bringing much-needed relief from traffic congestion. Regular motorists on this route have expressed their happiness with the smoother traffic flow.

Firas Ahmed, a Syrian expat working for a construction firm in Dubai, commutes daily between his home in Al Nahda, Sharjah and his office in Al Barsha He shared that the newly constructed bridges have made a significant difference in his daily routine. “Before, I had to leave home at 6.30am to to reach work by 8.00 am,” Ahmed recalled.

“Now, I leave at 7.00am and still reach on time after just a one-hour drive. I save 50 minutes on my daily commute. I save 30 minutes on my way to work and my return journey is also about 20 minutes faster," he added.

Ahmed also emphasised how these improvements benefitted him beyond just saving time. "It's not just about time but also fuel efficiency. Sitting in traffic for an extra 30 minutes uses a lot of fuel," he explained.

The Al Khail Road Development Project by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has substantially reduced travel times, eased traffic congestion, and minimised fuel consumption. Spanning 6,820 meters, the project features five new bridges and the widened key stretches of road, enhancing connections to major highways like Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Syed Abbas, a financial controller at a private firm, who commutes from Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) to Business Bay, also shared his experience. "I used to leave home early to make it to the office on time, with the drive taking 45 to 50 minutes. Now, it's just a 30-minute drive,” Abbas said. "The difference is especially noticeable at major junctions that used to cause delays of over 15 minutes each way," Abbas noted. “The new bridges have really improved the flow, making the drive much more pleasant.”

Another motorist, Hunain Ahmed, an outdoor sales executive at a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm, mentioned that the improved traffic flow on Al Khail Road, Ras Al Khor, and Asayel Street has made his workdat smoother.

"As a sales executive, reaching meetings on time is essential, so I carefully check real-time traffic on Google Maps before choosing my route,” Ahmed said.