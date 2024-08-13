Dubai: Cycling in the evening? RTA ensures clear visibility, well-lit tracks

Photo: Supplied

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 4:45 PM

When cycling or driving on e-scooters in the evening, Dubai residents and visitors can enjoy clear visibility and safe pathways.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the maintenance of 2,173 lighting units across four cycling and e-scooter tracks in Dubai. The tracks include Al Qudra, Jumeirah, Nad Al Sheba, and Mirdif & Mushrif cycling and e-scooter tracks.

Abdullah Lootah, Director of Roads and Facilities Maintenance at the Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said: "RTA is keen to provide all facilities and infrastructure needed to guarantee that the public would happily enjoy practising their hobbies and sports on the cycling and e-scooter tracks."

Maintenance activities are not limited to reports from field inspectors but also include feedback received through RTA’s Call Centre and Madinat service within RTA App, in addition to reports submitted by partners from government entities, Lootah said, praising the efforts of community members and RTA’s partners.