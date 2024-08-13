Dubai: Cycling in the evening? RTA ensures clear visibility, well-lit tracks

Nur has been residing in the country for the past 14 years working for an Emirati family who came to regard her as one of their own
When cycling or driving on e-scooters in the evening, Dubai residents and visitors can enjoy clear visibility and safe pathways.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the maintenance of 2,173 lighting units across four cycling and e-scooter tracks in Dubai. The tracks include Al Qudra, Jumeirah, Nad Al Sheba, and Mirdif & Mushrif cycling and e-scooter tracks.
Abdullah Lootah, Director of Roads and Facilities Maintenance at the Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said: "RTA is keen to provide all facilities and infrastructure needed to guarantee that the public would happily enjoy practising their hobbies and sports on the cycling and e-scooter tracks."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Maintenance activities are not limited to reports from field inspectors but also include feedback received through RTA’s Call Centre and Madinat service within RTA App, in addition to reports submitted by partners from government entities, Lootah said, praising the efforts of community members and RTA’s partners.
"RTA conducts maintenance of lighting units on cycling and e-scooter tracks according to annually scheduled plans, which are divided into two parts: preventive maintenance, which involves checking the operational status of lighting poles, cleaning, lubricating, and ensuring the soundness of all electrical connections, and corrective maintenance, which is carried out only in the event of a malfunction in the lighting network," added Lootah.
ALSO READ:
Nur has been residing in the country for the past 14 years working for an Emirati family who came to regard her as one of their own
Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands
While e-scooters are environmentally friendly, recklessness on part of some riders poses danger not only to pedestrians but also to riders themselves
Penalties will increase substantially for each repeated violation
The leaders dispatched cables of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait
The mission stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities
This celestial event, expected in less than a month, signals the transition from the peak of heat to more temperate days ahead
Some students spend over Dh500,000 only in tuition fees for a three-year programme