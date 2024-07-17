Dubai company completes trials of UAE's first driverless trucks

Three vehicles belonging to the two companies were confiscated
A Dubai-based company has successfully completed the first stage of trials for the UAE’s first driverless trucks, it was announced on Wednesday.
Evocargo said the trials “were carried out on a set route in a closed area” of the Dubai South Logistics District.
The unmanned electric truck, called Evocargo N1, navigated a predefined route and was tested with other road participants like automobiles, trucks and pedestrians. The tests measured Evocargo N1’s object detection, accident prevention, collision avoidance with moving obstacles and emergency stops, according to the company.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The truck’s autopilot system was also put to test in a full range of manoeuvres, including parking, reverse parking, turning and reverse turning. The route management, remote monitoring and control were also tested.
Evocargo, a logistics service provider that develops and provides electric autonomous transportation platforms, noted: “No failures or potentially hazardous incidents were reported by any parties during the series of tests.”
The trial for the driverless trucks was first announced back in December 2022, in line with Dubai’s goal of transforming 25 per cent of total transportation in the emirate autonomous by 2030.
The lifting capacity of Evocargo N1 is 2 tonnes, and it can accommodate up to six Euro pallets moving at 25 kmph for up to 200km. Charging a vehicle for a full day’s operation takes 40 minutes to six hours, depending on the outlet.
Its security system has four tiers, such as the computer vision of the space around the vehicle, an automatic diagnostic system, a remote-stop system, and a standby pneumatic braking system.
In a previous statement, Evocargo said “automatic pilot systems increase the efficiency of freight transportation while significantly reducing truck downtime. Robotisation and using electricity and hydrogen fuel cells instead of conventional fuel offer cost efficiencies.”
Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District - Dubai South, said: “Our collaboration with Evocargo reinforced the UAE’s position in the industry and set a progressive stage for significant advancements within the regional logistics sector. Autonomous vehicles will play a pivotal role in revolutionising the industry, enhancing efficiency, and reducing the overall carbon footprint to create a sustainable and technologically advanced logistics infrastructure that will benefit Dubai and the UAE.”
Ahmed Al-Ansi, CEO of Evocargo Autonomous Logistic Services, added: “The trials aim to attract new customers and investments in the GCC countries, which are on track for world leadership in innovative tech. We are proud to be a pioneer and one of the first commercial suppliers of cutting-edge services in cargo transportation based on our own electric unmanned vehicles."
ALSO READ:
Three vehicles belonging to the two companies were confiscated
Some customers were unable to make or receive calls on Monday morning
Industry experts note how residents are expanding their horizons and discovering new destinations that offer unique experiences
Motorists have been advised to remain extra cautious
Experts agree that early detection of serious cardiovascular conditions can reduce the risk of illness and death
EOS-X Space’s pressurised capsules will be able to accommodate up to eight people including a pilot, and are lifted by an eco-friendly helium balloon
Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,433.74 an ounce, up 0.46 per cent
The new suite of funding programmes offers companies flexible payment periods of up to 84 months