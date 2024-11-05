Dubai commuters skip '1-hour bus queue' with new Dh66 taxi-share service to Abu Dhabi

KT Photo

Filipina expat Cheryl arrived on Tuesday morning at the Ibn Battuta station to go to Abu Dhabi on the inter-city bus. However, she knew she had to wait at least an hour before she could get a seat due to the rush. That is when she decided to opt for the newly introduced taxi-sharing pilot service by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

“I often travel to Abu Dhabi for work, and I take the bus,” she told Khaleej Times while rushing to the taxi. “Often, I get approached by fellow passengers to share a taxi. It was tempting but I never did it because I knew it was illegal. Yesterday, when I read on Khaleej Times that the RTA had introduced it, I was so happy. So, this morning, I decided to try it. I asked a couple of people who were there if they wanted to share a taxi with me and they readily agreed.”

On Monday, the RTA announced the pilot service that allows up to four passengers to share a taxi between Ibn Battuta Centre in Dubai and Al Wahda Centre in Abu Dhabi, helping them save up to 75 per cent on taxi fare. Each person will pay only Dh66 if shared by four people, and Dh88 if shared by three.

“This is really one of the best moves,” said Cheryl. “I am so grateful for this because it really helps me save time. Looking at the queue here, I will have to wait for at least three buses before I can get a spot. That could take between 45 minutes to an hour. I would be very late for my appointment if I waited. This taxi share initiative came at the most perfect time for me.”

Her co-passenger, British expat Greg, was heading to the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (Adipec).

“I am staying with a friend in Discovery Gardens, and I came here to get a taxi to Abu Dhabi,” he said. “My friend had told me that it would cost me approximately Dh250. I was okay with it because I had no other way to get to Abu Dhabi. However, when Cheryl approached me and asked if I wanted to share a taxi, I thought why not. We had a tourist couple with us in the taxi as well. So, we each had to pay just Dh66. That’s a little over one-fourth the cost.”

Peak hours at 7-8am

The RTA said the service would be tested for six months and then, it would be tailored or expanded based on the responses.

A driver, who did not wish to be named, said the taxi-sharing option was extremely popular. “We would often get asked to allow taxi-sharing by groups of people, but I would refuse because it was against the law,” he said.

A driver, who did not wish to be named, said the taxi-sharing option was extremely popular. "We would often get asked to allow taxi-sharing by groups of people, but I would refuse because it was against the law," he said.

"Some of those who go regularly had formed 'friend groups' to travel together. Sometimes, I would transport them because they would claim to be friends. But usually, I avoided because I didn't want to be fined. However, this move by the RTA is really appreciated. It is good for us because we can now legally take more people rather than just ferrying one or two people. It also means good savings for people." He said the rush to Abu Dhabi usually peaked between 7am and 8am. "Most people want to reach their offices by around 9am," he said. "From here, it takes roughly an hour to get to Al Wahda Mall with no stops in between. The bus has two stops and drives slower. So, taxi is the most popular option and at that time, there are many taxis here to meet the demand." Through this initiative, the RTA aims to reduce traffic congestion by promoting shared rides in a single taxi, benefiting the environment with reduced carbon emissions and limiting unlicensed transport services.