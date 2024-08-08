Dubai: Ban on e-scooters and e-bikes in JBR for safety reasons

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 3:58 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 4:48 PM

All e-scooters and e-bikes are now prohibited in the Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) community to enhance the safety of residents and visitors. Dubai Holding confirmed to Khaleej Times on Thursday that this decision aims to prevent accidents and ensure a safer environment.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Battery-powered mobility devices are being restricted on the ground and plaza levels of The Walk. Notices in Arabic and English with crossed-out icons of e-bikes and e-scooters have been prominently installed in the area.

Photo: Simone Majocchi/KT reader

“The vibrant tourist hotspot and family-friendly community JBR has restricted the use of e-scooters on the ground and plaza levels of The Walk. This measure aims to ensure the safety of residents and visitors, prevent accidents and maintain the pedestrian-friendly appeal of the area,” Dubai Holding said in a statement.

‘Walk without fear’

Residents in the community and frequent visitors to the tourist area welcomed the ban.

Italian expat Simone Majocchi, who shared photos of the notices, told Khaleej Times: "I live at one end of Dubai Marina, and I have the habit of walking the loop made by Marina Walk and JBR walk. I’m glad Dubai Holding has banned anything on wheels from the walkway that goes from JBR 1 to Roxy Cinemas The Beach JBR.

“The area is flourishing with new shops and restaurants that occupy a significant space of the walkway, reducing the width to a couple of meters in some places. With this new ban (on e-scooters), I can regain my peace of mind while walking.”

Calls for tougher action

Dubai residents have long raised concerns and called for stricter rules for e-scooter riders to ensure public safety.

Jordanian expat Mohammed Abunael shared earlier his own experience of seeing people riding e-scooters without proper gear and engaging in reckless riding. He said: “It’s a nightmare for me because I'm always worried about getting hit by an e-scooter rider. Their riding patterns are unpredictable, and some riders are extremely reckless.”

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has banned e-scooters inside the Metro since March 1 this year. In a previous statement sent to Khaleej Times, RTA said: (We have) prohibited the carrying of e-scooters and micro-mobility devices that are battery operated onboard Dubai metro and Dubai tram due to their potential of catching fire.” The ban is enforced until further notice and following a review of safety regulations.

Only non-electric scooters and foldable bicycles without batteries are permitted and can be placed into the designated luggage space inside the trains of Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram.

Robot to detect violations