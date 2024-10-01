Dubai approves 65km suspended transport system linking key neighbourhoods

The skimmer is equipped with cameras all around it to ensure that it doesn’t cause any accidents
Dubai has approved the 'Suspended Transport Systems Project', a 65km smart mobility system connecting Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khor and Zabeel.
The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Executive Council of Dubai “as part of a series of new plans aimed at boosting Dubai’s leadership in several sectors over the next decade".
According to Dubai Media Office (DMO), the new system will help increase the share of autonomous or driverless public transport journeys in Dubai to 25 per cent of all trips by 2030.
“The suspended transport system will also be integrated with other modes of transportation to help people move around the emirate efficiently and sustainably,” DMO added.
No further details have been provided about the innovative transport system but the Roads and Transport Authority had previously displayed at a government summit mock-up models of Dubai Sky pods that are based on suspended transport technology.
The sky pods are attached to elevated beams criss-crossing the city. They will be designed to remain horizontal, even when climbing inclines, to prevent a ‘roller-coaster’ effect and ensure ‘a calm stomach’ for passengers.
The more exciting element of sky pods is that because it will rise above the ground, passengers will be able to enjoy a more scenic journey across the city.
