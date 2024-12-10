Dubai: Celebrate New Year's Eve on abra, water taxi, ferry with Atlantis views

Photo: Supplied

As Dubai residents and tourists gear up to celebrate New Year, they can ring in 2025 with celebrations in the waters of the emirate.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced special offers and exclusive services during the New Year's Eve, December 31, 2024, on marine transport means including the Dubai Ferry, the Abra, and the Water Taxi.

Passengers can enjoy views of the Burj Khalifa, Bluewaters, Atlantis, Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach Towers. Residents can cruise into 2025 aboard the Dubai Ferry, Water Taxi, and Abra, with the backdrop of the Dubai coastline, adorned with hotels, heritage areas and landmarks such as The World Islands.

Timings, fees

Dubai Ferry

Fees - Dh350 ticket for silver class, Dh525 for gold class. 50 per cent discount for children aged two to 10 years, and free entry for those under two years.

Stations - Marina Mall Station (Dubai Marina), Al Ghubaiba Station, and Bluewaters Station

Timings - Departure between 10pm and 10.30pm, concluding at 1.30am.

Water Taxi