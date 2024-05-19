Dubai announces new multi-use track for bicycles, scooters, and pedestrians

13.5 km cycling track as part of Hessa Street Improvement Project. Photos: Supplies

In its quest to turn Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to construct a track tailored for bicycles, scooters, and pedestrians. This new track, which links Al Sufouh to Dubai Hills via Hessa Street, features two bridges crossing Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.

The multi-use track measures 13.5 km in length and 4.5 metres in width (2.5-metre-wide track for cyclists & scooter riders, and 2-metre-wide track for pedestrians). It serves 12 diverse residential, commercial, and educational areas in addition to service facilities in vibrant neighbourhoods like Al Barsha and Al Barsha Heights.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said, "This track designated for cyclists, scooter riders and pedestrians is part of Hessa Street Improvement Project."

"The track is designed to improve connectivity for first and last-mile trips, linking with the Dubai Internet City Metro Station and other hotspots in the vicinity. The capacity of the track is estimated at 5,200 users per hour,” Al Tayer said.

The Hessa Street Improvement Project spans 4.5 km between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road intersections. It encompasses upgrades to four major intersections along Hessa Street with Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road. Hessa Street will be widened from two to four lanes in each direction, doubling its capacity to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

The new track features two uniquely designed bridges: the first spans 528 metres over Sheikh Zayed Road, and the second stretches 501 metres over Al Khail Road. Each bridge is 5-metre wide (3 metres for bicycles and e-scooters and 2 metres for pedestrians).

The engineering design of these bridges is inspired by the surrounding environments. The design concept of the bridge crossing Sheikh Zayed Road embodies themes of connectivity embodied in overlapping lines.

The open design of the bridge structure enhances visibility, offering improved views of the surrounding area and adjacent towers. Meanwhile, the bridge over Al Khail Road has a design that replicates the path of the sunlight, creating smooth lines and offering pedestrians and cyclists a tranquil escape from the street noise.

Cycling tracks

The cycling track connecting Al Sufouh and Dubai Hills is a key component of the Dubai cycling tracks master plan to develop and expand cycling tracks and enhance connectivity across the emirate.

The plan aims to increase the overall length of Dubai’s cycling tracks from the current 544 km to 1,000 km by 2030. This expansion will connect coastal areas like Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, and Marina to external tracks at Al Qudra, Seih Al Salam, and Nad Al Sheba via Al Barsha, Dubai Hills, and Nad Al Sheba.

These tracks contributed to encouraging both residents and visitors to practice cycling as a viable and sustainable alternative mode of transport, realising first and last-mile strategy.

Hessa Street Improvement Project is one of the key road infrastructure improvement projects that cater to several key residential and developmental communities such as Al Sufouh 2, Al Barsha, and Jumeirah Village Circle. By 2030, it is anticipated that the population served by this project will surpass 640,000. The project is set to double the capacity of Hessa Street by 100% from 8,000 vehicles per hour in both directions to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. Four intersections The project encompasses the improvement of four main intersections on Hessa Street. The first is the Sheikh Zayed Road Intersection, which involves constructing a two-lane directional ramp that crosses over the Dubai Metro Red Line to serve eastbound traffic from Sheikh Zayed Road to Hessa Street in the direction of Emirates Road. The second is the improvement of the First Al Khail Street Intersection. It includes widening the existing bridge from three to four lanes in each direction including traffic improvements to the signalised surface intersection. The third is the improvement of Al Asayel Street Intersection. It includes increasing the number of lanes of the existing bridge from two to four lanes in each direction along Hessa Street, in addition to traffic improvements to the signalised surface intersection.

The fourth intersection to be upgraded is Al Khail Road Intersection. It includes the construction of a two-lane directional ramp to serve northbound traffic from Hessa Street to Al Khail Road towards Sharjah.

