E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai announces free parking hours, extended Metro timings for Eid Al Adha 2024

RTA announced revised operating hours for Dubai Metro and Tram during the holidays

by

Angel Tesorero
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 3:51 PM

Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 3:58 PM

Dubai motorists will enjoy four days of free public parking except at multi-level parking terminals from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18, for the Eid Al Adha holidays. Tariffs will resume on June 19, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The transport authority also announced the revised operating hours for Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram during the holidays.

  • Both Red and Green Lines will run on Saturday from 5am until 1am (next day).
  • On Sunday (June 16), from 8am – 1am (next day)
  • Monday and Tuesday (June 17-18), from 8am – 12 midnight

Dubai Tram will operate on Saturday from 6am until 1am, from 9am to 1am on Sunday; and 8am – 12 midnight on Monday and Tuesday.


All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the holidays, except the kiosks or smart customer centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Barsha, and Al Kifaf, and the RTA head office will remain operational 24/7.

There are also adjustments to the operating hours of public and intercity buses. Commuters are advised to check the S’hail App. Operating hours for marine transport, including water taxi, Dubai Ferry, and abra can also be found on the RTA app.

The Dubai government announced that Eid Al Adha public and private sector holidays will start from Saturday until Tuesday, with official work resuming on Wednesday, June 19.

ALSO READ:

Angel Tesorero


More news from UAE