Dubai: 250 new electric vehicle taxis to be added to fleet

Supplied photo

The Dubai Taxi Company has acquired 250 new licence plates for its taxi fleet, the company said on Friday. It added that the licence plates would be reserved for electric vehicles only.

This move would bring the total number of environmentally-friendly vehicles in the company's taxi fleet to 87 per cent – in line with the UAE's Year of Sustainability.

The total fleet of the Dubai Taxi Company's taxis to 6,210 vehicles. This expansion is set to generate additional annual revenues of approximately Dh85 million, the company said.

