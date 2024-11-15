Dubai: 250 new electric vehicle taxis to be added to fleet

This move would bring the total of environmentally-friendly vehicles in the Dubai Taxi Company's taxi fleet to 87 per cent
The Dubai Taxi Company has acquired 250 new licence plates for its taxi fleet, the company said on Friday. It added that the licence plates would be reserved for electric vehicles only.
This move would bring the total number of environmentally-friendly vehicles in the company's taxi fleet to 87 per cent – in line with the UAE's Year of Sustainability.
The total fleet of the Dubai Taxi Company's taxis to 6,210 vehicles. This expansion is set to generate additional annual revenues of approximately Dh85 million, the company said.
Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, said that this move aims to expand DTC’s services both within Dubai and regionally, while strengthening partnerships with leading local and international companies in the smart and sustainable transport sector.
“This acquisition brings our fleet more than 9,000 vehicles, including taxis, limousines, buses, and motorcycles, supporting DTC’s position as a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions and contributing to revenue growth and profitability of the business,” Alfalasi stated.
