Dubai: New Salik toll gate now up; to be operational in November

New Salik toll gate an Business Bay Crossing along Al Khail Road. Photo: Angel Tesorero

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 7:00 AM

The 10th Salik gate in Dubai – located in Al Safa South – is now up but not yet operational. Located between Al Meydan Street and Umm Al Sheif Street, toll gates have been put up on both sides of Sheikh Zayed Road, Khaleej Times has learned over the weekend.

There are no decals or markings yet identifying the toll gates but they have the same structure and silver boards that contain Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology that will be used to detect and scan Salik tags on passing vehicles.

Salik Company PJSC – Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator – has yet to issue a fresh statement on the new toll gate but Salik CEO Ibrahim Al Haddad confirmed to Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview in early September that the two new toll gates will be operational by the end of November.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The other new Salik – the ninth toll gate – is located on Business Bay Crossing along Al Khail Road. Its exact location was reported by Khaleej Times last month.

Commencement of operations

Al Haddad earlier said: “Everything is on track, and we are not expecting any delays,” (regarding construction of new toll gates).

“A subsequent announcement will be issued to the public by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority and Salik PJSC prior to the commencement of operations,” he noted, adding: “We are also very pleased to highlight that both new toll gates will be almost 100 per cent solar powered, which is a first for Salik and something that we have been focused on achieving for some time.”

Salik also earlier explained: “Similar to Al Mamzar North and South toll gates, the upcoming Al Safa South gate will be linked with the existing Al Safa North gate – meaning, motorists will be charged only once if they pass through the two gates within one hour in the same direction."

Each time a vehicle passes through a Salik toll gate, the RFID technology detects the vehicle and scans the Salik sticker tag. A toll fee of Dh4 is automatically deducted from the motorist’s prepaid toll account.

Where are they located?

The Al Safa South gate on Sheikh Zayed Road heading towards Abu Dhabi is located right after going down Dubai Water Canal bridge, right in front of MedCare Orthopedics and Spine Hospital.

The toll gate on the other side – in the direction going towards Sharjah – is located between United Arab Bank and Pupil of Fate Motors, right before making a right turn to Al Meydan Street or before taking the ramp going left to Al Hadiqa Road towards Jumeirah.

Impact of new toll gates

Al Haddad earlier explained to Khaleej Times: For Al Safa South gate, “we expect to improve flow of traffic allocation between Financial Centre Street and Meydan Street. It will reduce right-turn traffic volume from Sheikh Zayed Road to Meydan Street by 15 per cent; and redistribute traffic to use the larger First Al Khail Street and Al Asayel Street."

He reiterated that Al Safa South gate is a technical solution linked with the existing northern Al Safa gate. “This means there is just a single payment for those passing through both the northern and southern Safa gates within an hour.”