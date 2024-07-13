Dh300 fine: Dubai Police seize 640 e-scooters, bicycles over speeding, safety violations

Photo: Supplied

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 11:52 AM Last updated: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 12:32 PM

Dubai Police have seized 640 bicycles and e-scooters this month after their riders committed various violations, including overspeeding, riding on undesignated areas and against traffic, and not wearing safety gear and helmet.

Authorites said on Saturday the riders violated traffic laws and “put their lives and the lives of others at risk.”

Maj Gen Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, said several violations related to e-scooters and bicycles carry significant fines, such as riding an e-bike or bicycle on the road with a speed limit over 60kmph draws an Dh300 fine.

Riding a bike that endangers the rider or others also results in Dh300 penalty. Carrying a passenger on an e-scooter is subject to an Dh300 fine. Transporting a passenger on an e-bike or bicycle that is not adequately equipped for that purpose results in an Dh200 fine. And riding an e-scooter or bicycle against the flow of traffic carries a Dh200 fine.

Al Ghaithi called on bicycle and e-scooter riders “to strictly adhere to all traffic and safety guidelines”. He also urged the public to report any dangerous behaviours on the road through the 'Police Eye' service on Dubai Police app or by calling the 'We Are All Police' service at 901.

Deaths and accidents this year

Last month, Dubai Police said four people died in separate accidents involving e-scooters and bicycles in the first half of 2024. The police also recorded 25 injuries from January to June this year.

There were more than 7,800 traffic violations in the first six months of 2024, and the authorities confiscated 4,474 e-scooters and bicycles. This means that on average, roughly 43 traffic violations were recorded and 24 e-scooters or bicycles were seized by Dubai Police daily.

Residents raise alarm

E-scooters have become a popular mode of transport for Dubai residents. However, pedestrians and motorists have complained about e-scooter users riding recklessly. Many are seen zooming dangerously on streets, including driving against the traffic.