Traffic light control, inbuilt drones: Abu Dhabi Police patrol car ensures quick response to emergencies

Abu Dhabi Police has introduced a groundbreaking patrol vehicle — the MK1 prototype. With an integrated drone box, off-road capability, and traffic light control in emergencies, this giant electric vehicle (EV) was showcased at the Gitex Global Technology Conference on Monday.

"The MK1 is more than just a car; it represents a shift in how police can effectively respond to various situations," an Abu Dhabi police official told Khaleej Times.

Designed for both urban and off-road terrains, this vehicle features a robust chassis that can handle the UAE's diverse landscapes, including water crossings up to 800mm. According to officials, the MK1 prototype is currently in development, and it remains unclear when it will be officially deployed.

One of the standout features of the MK1 is its integrated drone box. "This innovative addition allows officers to deploy a drone quickly when needed, providing aerial surveillance and enhanced situational awareness," the official explained. The vehicle is also equipped with a 360-degree camera, infrared capabilities, and advanced lighting, ensuring comprehensive coverage even in low-visibility conditions.

Inside the vehicle, a full command room is designed to allow officers to respond to emergencies effectively. "The MK1 also includes an integrated audio-visual system that monitors vital signs, enhancing our operational capabilities during critical situations," they added.

The MK1 can control traffic lights, allowing officers to change red lights to green during high-speed pursuits. This feature ensures that officers can navigate through congested areas without delay, improving response times and public safety. "This vehicle is a game changer for us," the official elaborated on the MK1's advanced capabilities. "With its off-road capabilities and integrated drone system, we can manage emergencies more effectively. It's not just about speed; it's about situational awareness and gaining a tactical advantage in real-time scenarios."