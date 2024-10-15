Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 57 minutes: Etihad Rail reveals travel time for passenger trains

Imagine travelling at 200 km/h, minus the heavy traffic and completing the trip from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in just 57 minutes instead of the usual two hours. This will soon be a reality, as Etihad Rail has announced the journey times for its passenger trains connecting the Capital with three other emirates.

Etihad Rail has revealed the travel times for passenger trains across the UAE. The journey from the capital to Al Ruwais will take just 70 minutes, despite Al Ruwais being 240km away from Abu Dhabi. Additionally, trips from Abu Dhabi to the eastern emirate of Fujairah will take 105 minutes. The authorities will soon unveil more destinations and timings.

The high-tech passenger rail service will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE, spanning from Al Sila to Fujairah, including Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai. Authorities have already announced two locations of the passenger stations. The first one will be at Sakamkam in Fujairah and the second one will be in Sharjah, University City.

Etihad Rail is gearing up for the launch of its passenger service, with several announcements anticipated in the coming months. Although a launch date is still pending, it is anticipated that once operational, the service is projected to accommodate around 36.5 million passengers annually.

UAE residents got the first glimpse into its highly anticipated passenger trains during the first rail journey between Abu Dhabi city and Al Dhannah region in January 2024. Videos and photos posted recently show the swanky train chugging through the desert railway line.

First look inside Etihad Rail's passenger trains from Abu Dhabi to Dubai

Interior of passenger train

UAE's high-tech passenger trains will have swanky coaches with stylish interiors and comfortable grey seats. The rail passenger service flaunts an aerodynamic design, a key feature of high-speed trains.

The coaches, in silver and grey, have different types of seating, similar to the flight classes. The seats are arranged in a 2+2 format across the coaches. Compartments are separated with electric doors, and TV screens display information, such as location and arrival times, in each section of the train.

The train will consist of 15 luxury carriages that will pass through the cosmopolitan cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, to the nature destinations of Fujairah, with its sheer mountains right on the border with Oman, and the Liwa desert, with its world-famous oasis, near Mezeiraa train station.

The rail project