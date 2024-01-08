Abu Dhabi: Want to pay traffic fines in installments? More banks to be included in 2024

Watching the preparations unfold outside the living room window reminded Dr Mina Jethu of a 'Mission Impossible' sequence
The Abu Dhabi transport department has launched an "easy payment" service that allows customers to pay for fines through installments.
On Monday, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) said that credit card holders from First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, and Emirates Islamic Bank, can benefit from this service. ITC plans to include more banks by the first half of 2024.
The service allows customers to pay the ITC fines through several installments, with a minimum collective value of Dh3,000. Customers can avail of this service through TAMM service centres or the Customer Happiness Centres at the headquarters of Abu Dhabi City Municipality and Al Ain City Municipality.
The motorists can pay their accumulated fines and then schedule payments through installments over a range of specified periods which are: three months, six months, nine months or 12 months, without interest or profits.
Customers can benefit from this service by paying fines through credit card at one of the above mentioned centres. The resident is then required to contact the bank where the credit card was issued to request payment of the amount through installments over the desired period.
The ITC stated that the service reaffirms its keenness to facilitate payment processes and provide convenient payment plans, ensuring increased levels of satisfaction among customers, and contributing to strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as one of the leading cities in the world to live and invest in.
