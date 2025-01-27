Abu Dhabi motorists report accident on road toward Dubai; delays expected on E11

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Motorists travelling from Abu Dhabi to Dubai have reported a traffic jam on the Sheikh Zayed Road, near the area where Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street merges on to the E11 road.

According to a Google Maps update, an accident has occurred on the stretch Al Shahamah, near the Adnoc Service Station. Commuters can expect delays.