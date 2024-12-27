Traffic to treadmills: How UAE residents are beating rush hour with gym sessions

KT Photo: Muhammed Sajjad

Rush hour traffic in the UAE is a reality many commuters have to face daily, with congested roads stretching travel times to hours. Instead of battling gridlock, some individuals have found an innovative way to reclaim their evenings: heading straight to the gym.

This trend is not only reshaping how people manage their time, but also offering significant benefits for mental and physical well-being.

For Alaa Alhaj, the decision to go to the gym immediately after work was born out of necessity. “Due to the heavy traffic, I found it difficult to head home first and then go to the gym after work,” she shared. “As a result, I decided to streamline my routine by going directly to the gym after work, and then handling my personal errands later in the day.”

Alaa’s workplace is a 20-minute drive from her home — without traffic. During rush hour, the time taken to commute stretches to over two hours. “The commute is incredibly draining,” she said. “It consumes so much of my time and leaves me feeling fatigued and demotivated by the time I reach home.”

By shifting her schedule to include a gym session before heading home, Alaa has noticed a significant improvement in her life. “Rather than getting stuck in traffic for hours, I now go directly to the gym. By the time my session is over, the traffic has eased, and my drive home is much quicker,” she explained.

Beyond saving time, Alaa highlighted the holistic benefits of this approach. “This routine allows me to invest my time in something that positively impacts both my mental and physical well-being. Rather than wasting an hour or more in traffic, I get to exercise and unwind after a long workday.”

For Alaa, this shift has also improved her productivity and energy levels. “It’s been especially helpful since I finish work in the evening. By going to the gym right after, I find that instead of feeling exhausted and demotivated, I have more energy, keeping me productive and active later during the day.”

She added that working out has given her a sense of control over her personal life. “It’s made me feel like I’m doing something meaningful for myself. This shift has greatly improved my work-life balance, and I intend to maintain this routine moving forward.”

For Rania Moustafa, 23, the decision to exercise after work was a practical one. “Since I usually get off work during peak rush hour, I thought it would be good to squeeze in my daily workout while killing some time until the traffic gets lighter,” she shared.

Rania Moustafa

Even though Rania doesn’t live in Sharjah, her commute home still takes nearly an hour due to evening traffic. “After a full workday of sitting down and focusing on my laptop, I dread sitting through another hour to get back home,” she admitted.

By heading to the gym instead of enduring a long drive, Rania has noticed a drastic improvement in her well-being. “Having a corporate job meant I had to sit for very long hours, so moving my body was something I really looked forward to. Exercise releases endorphins — it’s a great way to let out all the negative energy and sweat out the stress of the day. I always feel great leaving the gym.”

For Rania, the gym has become more than just a place to work out. “It’s a great way to avoid the rush hour and kill the guilt of being sedentary all day,” she explained. “This routine always keeps me in check and helps me maintain a good work-life balance.”

Rania compares this method to other stress-relief strategies. “Working out helps keep me in better shape and maintain a healthier lifestyle. Socialising or relaxing at home can be nice, but the gym gives me a sense of accomplishment and improves my health at the same time.”

For 44-year-old Diya Jadallah, the daily commute from Dubai to Ajman was a never-ending source of frustration. “It would take about two hours each way, which left me feeling exhausted by the time I got home,” he recalled. “I realised I needed to find a way to break the cycle of just driving and resting at home, as it wasn’t helping me feel any better.”

Diya Jadallah