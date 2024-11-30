Tour Dubai on a ferry with just 1 ticket as RTA launches new service for UAE National Day

The ferries will be operating at 25-minute intervals
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Saturday the launch of a new ferry service, TR17, in time for the upcoming National Day holiday.
The service will operate exclusively on December 2 and 3, running from 4pm to 12.30am.
Residents and tourists need to purchase only a single ticket, which will connect them to three key stations: Dubai Festival Station, Jaddaf Station, and Creek Harbour Station. A single ticket will allow access to the route, providing a unique transportation option for those looking to explore Dubai from the water.
The ferries will be operating at 25-minute intervals.
